Meadowhall shoppers told to 'evacuate immediately' after false alarm at Sheffield shopping centre
Meadowhall was evacuated earlier this morning after a ‘false alarm’ at the shopping centre.
Shoppers were told to leave the shopping centre after alarms started ringing at around 11.30am with a voice stating ‘please evacuate immediately’.
Meadowhall has confirmed that the issue was a false alarm and shoppers are now being allowed back inside.
One woman told Hull Live: "I was trying on some jeans in Primark store and the alarm went off then a voice saying 'please evacuate immediately'."
The woman said she had to rush out of the back entrance of the store with her one-year-old in a pram as staff ushered them away.”
Meadowhall said it was now ‘business as usual’ at the shopping centre.