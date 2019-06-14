Meadowhall shoppers told to 'evacuate immediately' after false alarm at Sheffield shopping centre

Meadowhall was evacuated earlier this morning after a ‘false alarm’ at the shopping centre.

By Dan Windham
Friday, 14 June, 2019, 12:26
Meadowhall Shopping Centre, Sheffield.

Shoppers were told to leave the shopping centre after alarms started ringing at around 11.30am with a voice stating ‘please evacuate immediately’.

Meadowhall has confirmed that the issue was a false alarm and shoppers are now being allowed back inside.

One woman told Hull Live: "I was trying on some jeans in Primark store and the alarm went off then a voice saying 'please evacuate immediately'."

The woman said she had to rush out of the back entrance of the store with her one-year-old in a pram as staff ushered them away.”

Meadowhall said it was now ‘business as usual’ at the shopping centre.