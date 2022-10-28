They have also been banned from a number of other venues in Sheffield, including Meadowhall shopping centre, Valley Centertainment and iceSheffield, for 12 months. Police said they took action after being called to an incident at Meadowhall Retail Park, in Attercliffe, last Thursday, October 20. “The incident involved a number of youths who had been causing anti-social behaviour when on site,” said officers. “This was occurring every day during the day and evening with little pattern to their presence.”

After speaking to partners in the area and to staff at various retail outlets, they said it ‘quickly became apparent how disruptive this group had been for both staff and shoppers’. “Enquiries with another East End Partnership (EEP) venue, Valley Centertainment, identified further complaints and incidents involving the same group. This group had been active for some considerable time with some businesses giving up hope of it being resolved,” said officers.

After viewing CCTV footage, police identified the culprits and PCSO Simon Marks produced banning letters and visited the individuals and their parents. “Working in conjunction with all those in the EEP, these individuals are now formally banned from attending any EEP venue: Meadowhall, SYPTE Transport Interchange, Ikea, Meadowhall Retail Park, Valley Centertainment, Supertram, iceSheffield, EIS and Olympic Legacy Park for 12 months,” said police.

A number of youths have been banned from Sheffield's Meadowhall Retail Park and other venues in the area, including Meadowhall shopping centre and IKEA, over anti-social behaviour