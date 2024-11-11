Meadowhall railway station: Appeal after alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure in Sheffield
Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an alleged incident of sexual assault and indecent exposure in Sheffield.
At around 8.45pm on November 4 at Meadowhall railway station, a teenager reportedly approached a woman sitting on the platform and engaged her in conversation.
He then proceeded to repeatedly sexually assault and expose himself to her, it is alleged.
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
A teenager was arrested the following day and has since been released on bail.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 656 of November 4.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.