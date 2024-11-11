Meadowhall railway station: Appeal after alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure in Sheffield

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an alleged incident of sexual assault and indecent exposure in Sheffield.

At around 8.45pm on November 4 at Meadowhall railway station, a teenager reportedly approached a woman sitting on the platform and engaged her in conversation. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then proceeded to repeatedly sexually assault and expose himself to her, it is alleged.

British Transport Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault and indecent exposure in Sheffield.British Transport Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault and indecent exposure in Sheffield.
British Transport Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault and indecent exposure in Sheffield. | JPI/Submitted insert

Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

A teenager was arrested the following day and has since been released on bail.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 656 of November 4. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:MeadowhallSouth YorkshireSheffieldTeenagerNewsletter
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice