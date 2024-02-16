News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Meadowhall: Elderly man scammed of £22,000 as fraudster splashes cash in Sheffield shopping centre and online

The fraudster spent thousands of pounds from an elderly man’s bank card in Meadowhall, Leeds and online.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a person officers would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation.

It is reported that on November 16 2023, an elderly man in Rotherham received a telephone call falsely informing him his bank account had been used fraudulently. The caller informed him a man from ‘the police’ would come and collect his bank card for the ‘investigation’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is then reported a man collected the bank card from the victim’s property.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation.Officers have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation.

The card is then believed to have been used by the same person, but wearing a long black wig and carrying a distinctive green handbag, for purchases in Leeds and Meadowhall. The card was also used to make online bank transfers.

The victim lost a total of £22,000.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Officers investigating have now released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection to their inquiry. The person is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, of Asian heritage and of a stocky build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Do you recognise this person? If you believe you can help, please contact the force via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 385 of November 16, 2023.

You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk.

Related topics:MeadowhallSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldCCTVRotherhamPoliceheritageLeeds