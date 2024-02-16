Meadowhall: Elderly man scammed of £22,000 as fraudster splashes cash in Sheffield shopping centre and online
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a person officers would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation.
It is reported that on November 16 2023, an elderly man in Rotherham received a telephone call falsely informing him his bank account had been used fraudulently. The caller informed him a man from ‘the police’ would come and collect his bank card for the ‘investigation’.
The card is then believed to have been used by the same person, but wearing a long black wig and carrying a distinctive green handbag, for purchases in Leeds and Meadowhall. The card was also used to make online bank transfers.
The victim lost a total of £22,000.
Officers investigating have now released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection to their inquiry. The person is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, of Asian heritage and of a stocky build.
Do you recognise this person? If you believe you can help, please contact the force via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 385 of November 16, 2023.
You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-org.uk.