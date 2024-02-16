Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a person officers would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation.

It is reported that on November 16 2023, an elderly man in Rotherham received a telephone call falsely informing him his bank account had been used fraudulently. The caller informed him a man from ‘the police’ would come and collect his bank card for the ‘investigation’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is then reported a man collected the bank card from the victim’s property.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a fraud investigation.

The card is then believed to have been used by the same person, but wearing a long black wig and carrying a distinctive green handbag, for purchases in Leeds and Meadowhall. The card was also used to make online bank transfers.

The victim lost a total of £22,000.

Officers investigating have now released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to in connection to their inquiry. The person is believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, of Asian heritage and of a stocky build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you recognise this person? If you believe you can help, please contact the force via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 385 of November 16, 2023.