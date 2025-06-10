Mazin Kaladi Sheffield: Second arrest in Burngreave murder probe

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 10th Jun 2025, 17:53 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found seriously injured in Sheffield.

A 24-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, June 10, South Yorkshire Police says. He was interviewed and released on police bail.

It is the second arrest after the death of Mazin Kaladi, aged 32, who was found with life-threatening injuries at Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at about 9pm on Thursday May 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield. A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield.
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield. | South Yorkshire Police

Stay informed on all of the key stories taking place in the city’s courtrooms with The Star’s Court newsletter. Sign up for your weekly updates today.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he sadly died on Sunday June 1.

A 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday June 4 and has since been released on police bail.

Police are appealing for help with the investigation, call 101 or go on online. Quote incident number 1109 of 29 May 2025.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePolicemurder
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice