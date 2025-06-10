Mazin Kaladi Sheffield: Second arrest in Burngreave murder probe
A 24-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, June 10, South Yorkshire Police says. He was interviewed and released on police bail.
It is the second arrest after the death of Mazin Kaladi, aged 32, who was found with life-threatening injuries at Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at about 9pm on Thursday May 29.
A 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday June 4 and has since been released on police bail.
Police are appealing for help with the investigation, call 101 or go on online. Quote incident number 1109 of 29 May 2025.