A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found seriously injured in Sheffield.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 24-year-old was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, June 10, South Yorkshire Police says. He was interviewed and released on police bail.

It is the second arrest after the death of Mazin Kaladi, aged 32, who was found with life-threatening injuries at Grimesthorpe Road, Burngreave, at about 9pm on Thursday May 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Mazin Kaladi in Sheffield. | South Yorkshire Police

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he sadly died on Sunday June 1.

A 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday June 4 and has since been released on police bail.

Police are appealing for help with the investigation, call 101 or go on online. Quote incident number 1109 of 29 May 2025.