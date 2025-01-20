Matthew Petgrave: Sheffield Steelers ice hockey player re-bailed over death of Adam Johnson

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 20th Jan 2025, 15:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sheffield Steelers player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been re-bailed.

Matthew Petgrave went public in December and named himself as the player arrested over the death of Nottingham Panthers player, Adam Johnson.

Matthew Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter (Photo: Dean Woolley)Matthew Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter (Photo: Dean Woolley)
Matthew Petgrave was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter (Photo: Dean Woolley) | Dean Woolley

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The 32-year-old was arrested after Adam died on October 28, 2023, folllowing a blow to his neck by a skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena. He was 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adam Johnson. Picture courtesy of Panthers' Images/EIHL Media.Adam Johnson. Picture courtesy of Panthers' Images/EIHL Media.
Adam Johnson. Picture courtesy of Panthers' Images/EIHL Media.

Mr Petgrave named himself when he launched a fundraising appeal on the website CrowdJustice.com, where he is asking for donations towards his legal fees.

29-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 202329-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023
29-year-old Adam, who played for Nottingham Panthers, was fatally injured with a blade from an opponent’s skate during a game against the Sheffield Steelers on October 28, 2023 | Submit/3rd party

Mr Petgrave has so far raised over £13,000 of his £300,000 goal.

Following Adam’s death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.

Every ice hockey team in the country now also has its own catastrophic bleed kit thanks to a fundraising campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Today, South Yorkshire Police said: “A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been re-bailed.

“Adam, 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers at the Utilita Arena on 28 October 2023.

“A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

“A man arrested on 14 November 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed. He has been further re-bailed until 28 February 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand the circumstances surrounding Adam’s tragic death.

“Any further updates or developments in this investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website.

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family at this time.”

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice