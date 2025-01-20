Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield Steelers player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been re-bailed.

Matthew Petgrave went public in December and named himself as the player arrested over the death of Nottingham Panthers player, Adam Johnson.

The 32-year-old was arrested after Adam died on October 28, 2023, folllowing a blow to his neck by a skate during a match against the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena. He was 29.

Mr Petgrave named himself when he launched a fundraising appeal on the website CrowdJustice.com, where he is asking for donations towards his legal fees.

Mr Petgrave has so far raised over £13,000 of his £300,000 goal.

Following Adam’s death, neck guards are now compulsory in the Elite League and all levels of ice hockey in the UK and a number of other countries.

Every ice hockey team in the country now also has its own catastrophic bleed kit thanks to a fundraising campaign.

Today, South Yorkshire Police said: “A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson in Sheffield has been re-bailed.

“Adam, 29, was fatally injured during a game between the Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers at the Utilita Arena on 28 October 2023.

“A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a neck injury.

“A man arrested on 14 November 2023 on suspicion of manslaughter was later bailed. He has been further re-bailed until 28 February 2025.

“The investigation remains ongoing as officers work to understand the circumstances surrounding Adam’s tragic death.

“Any further updates or developments in this investigation ahead of the new bail expiry date will be issued proactively on the South Yorkshire Police website.

“Our thoughts remain with Adam’s family at this time.”