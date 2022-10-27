Matilda Street Sheffield: CCTV image released after man severely assaulted by group
A man suffered serious injuries to his face after he was assaulted by an unknown group of people in Sheffield.
The incident took place at around 3.30am on August 21 when the 22-year-old victim was walking along Matilda Street with friends when a group of people started shouting at them. Members of the group then assaulted the man, causing significant injuries to his face.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a group of people they want to talk to about the attack. Do you recognise them?
A spokesperson for the force said: “Whilst we are aware the quality of these images is poor, we are hoping that releasing the stills may help to jog the memory of anyone who was in area at the time.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 14/159791/22, or by using their website and chat service.