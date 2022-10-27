The incident took place at around 3.30am on August 21 when the 22-year-old victim was walking along Matilda Street with friends when a group of people started shouting at them. Members of the group then assaulted the man, causing significant injuries to his face.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a group of people they want to talk to about the attack. Do you recognise them?

A spokesperson for the force said: “Whilst we are aware the quality of these images is poor, we are hoping that releasing the stills may help to jog the memory of anyone who was in area at the time.”

Police want to speak to this group of people after a man was seriously assaulted on Matilda Street on August 21. Anyone with information can contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 14/159791/22.