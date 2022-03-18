South Yorkshire Police said they were called at about 5.15pm on Thursday, March 17, by a member of the public to report the boys, aged possibly between 10 and 13, throwing items at vehicles on Mather Avenue in Darnall.

The items had hit the caller's car and caused some minor damage.

The caller, said police, was unhurt but shaken by the incident, and now they have launched an investigation into the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said the three boys reportedly threw items at passing traffic on Mather Avenue.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene but the suspects described had left the area.

"Enquiries are continuing to try and identify anybody involved in the incident."

In a social media post that has now gone viral, an individual said the items used in the attack were pebbles and ‘BB guns’.