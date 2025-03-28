Police probe continues a year after mass brawl erupted near Attercliffe - PICTURES

By David Kessen, Finn Smith
Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:02 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:28 BST

Police are continuing their search for 22 people who they’d like to speak to following a major brawl which erupted near a Sheffield community centre due to debates over Eritrean politics.

The incident - which happened on Woodbourn Road, near Attercliffe, Sheffield, on Saturday, May 25 2024 - left some people seriously injured, sparking a major police investigation which has seen officers trawling through hours of CCTV and making house to house enquiries.

So far, 18 people have been charged in connection with the incident, with offences including violent disorder, possession of offensive weapons and wounding.

Last week, South Yorkshire Police released a public appeal for information regarding 22 individuals they’d like to speak to and the force has today confirmed the search continues.

It is understood that the disorder involved two groups from the Eritrean community, with one faction supportive of Eritrean independence and one faction opposing independence.

Officers suspect that a group opposing independence travelled into the area to target an Eritrean Independence Day celebration taking place at the Pakistan Muslim Centre (PMC) in Sheffield.

A group of around 200 people gathered there, and police say ‘violent disorder’ broke out with people fighting, some using weapons, both inside and outside the PMC, external grounds and on the streets within the immediate vicinity and causing extensive damage to the PMC building and vehicles parked nearby.

They added there were multiple injured victims, some of whom sustained serious injuries as a result of being assaulted and required hospital treatment.

A total of 25 people were arrested that day at the scene and were bailed in connection with the incident, and detectives say they are continuing a complex investigation to identify others involved in what they described as a ‘horrendous’ incident.

Detective Inspector Lee Wilson, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation has been moving at pace, with a significant number of charges being made in connection to this awful incident.

“We will continue our enquiries until we have brought the people responsible before the courts, to be held accountable for their actions.”

Police say if you recognise anyone in the pictures they have issued, and can help with the investigation, you can pass on information by visiting their website or calling 101. Quote incident number 364 of May 25, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling their freephone 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

Do you recognise any of the 22 people in this gallery, who people want to speak to?

1. Woodbourn Road incident

Do you recognise any of the 22 people in this gallery, who people want to speak to? | SYP Photo: SYP

Do recognise the person in this photo? Number 50

2. Police appeal; number 50

Do recognise the person in this photo? Number 50 | SYP Photo: SYP

Do you recognise this person? Number 53.

3. Number 53

Do you recognise this person? Number 53. | SYP Photo: SYP

Do you recognise this person? Number 55

4. Number 55

Do you recognise this person? Number 55 | SYP Photo: SYP

