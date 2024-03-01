Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A video posted on Instagram showed a fight involving a large number of people breaking out outside Sundae Gelato on Glossop Road earlier this week.

The gang of robbers were described as being "like a pack of hyenas on a lion" as they took a man down and reportedly stole his jewellery worth over £50,000.

South Yorkshire Police say they attended the scene in the early hours of Sunday, February 25 and had to separate the group. Enquiries remain ongoing, and reports of a robbery in connection with the incident are being investigated.

The footage, which was posted by the Instagram account @imjustshef on February 27, begins with the person filming crossing the road to capture the mayhem breaking out outside the dessert restaurant. A number of people can then be seen kicking the victim as he was on the group and were heard shouting before allegedly stealing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

A caption on the video reads: "A man makes it out financially but still can’t have nice watches and chains. Instead, people look for an opportunity to take him down and steal his jewellery like a pack of hyenas on a lion… £50,000+ in jewels got snatched."

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at 2.35am on Sunday following reports of a disturbance on Glossop Road in Sheffield. It is reported that a fight involving a large number of people broke out, with our officers attending the scene to separate the group.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to locate those involved in the disturbance. A 34-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place in connection with the incident. He has been released on bail and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 27 March."