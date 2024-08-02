Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating after a balaclava-wearing trio allegedly stole a car from a Sheffield neighbourhood, after arriving in a damaged vehicle.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in the High Green area of Sheffield at around midnight on Tuesday, July 2.

Launching a CCTV appeal today (Friday, August 2, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three men wearing balaclavas are reported to have parked a vehicle near Reaper Crescent in the High Green area of Sheffield before allegedly stealing a grey Seat Ateca.

“The men involved in the alleged incident are said to be of medium build, around 5ft 10ins in height and are believed to be white.

“The vehicle the men are said to have arrived in is reported to have a broken rear taillight and brake light.

“Since this incident was reported officers have been following several lines of enquiries and we are keen to hear for anyone who may have witnessed a group of men in the Reaper Crescent area or has any CCTV / dashcam footage covering the area or which may have captured information about a car with a broken taillight and brake light in the High Green area between midnight to 2am on July 2.”

You can report information to the force online, via live chat or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Please quote incident number 122 of July 2, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

You can also share information with the crime-busting charity online: at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.