Lyminster Road arrest: Masked teenager arrested after being spotted prowling Sheffield streets with blowtorch
In the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, September 23, police received reports that a balaclava-clad man was wandering around gardens and properties on Lyminster Road, near Fox Hill.
A South Yorkshire Police officer on patrol headed to the area, with support from colleagues and a dog handler.
However, upon their arrival the suspect attempted to flee.
Police pursued and he was quickly arrested, at which point officers discovered him to be in possession of a blow torch and car keys that weren’t his own.
It is understood that the 18-year-old, named Danny Cox, has been using a vehicle nearby that was stolen.
He was taken to Sheffield Magistrates’ Court the following day (September 24) and pleaded guilty to going equipped for burglary and handling stolen goods.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following his arrest, the Sheffield Neighbourhood Crime Investigation Team worked at pace through the night to gather evidence that was put forward to the court.”
Cox, of Herries Road, will appear before the same court in December for sentencing.