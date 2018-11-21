Masked man threatened staff with knife during terrifying robbery at Rotherham shop

A masked robber armed with a knife stole cash from a Rotherham shop.

The man entered the Best One Shop in High Street, Maltby, between 4.30pm and 4.40pm and threatened staff with a knife, before leaving with a quantity of cash.

Best One, Maltby. Picture: Google.

He was wearing gloves and had his face covered.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 585 of November 19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.