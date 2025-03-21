A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Rotherham.

Martin Hoyland, aged 47, of HMP Marshgate, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was charged after an investigation into the death of Paul Sharp, 52, who was fatally stabbed in Rotherham last October.

Hoyland remains in custody and is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 24.

Mr Sharp was found with serious injuries at a property on Redscope Crescent, Kimberworth, Rotherham, on the morning of Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

Despite the efforts of emergency responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that he had died as a result of being stabbed.

His family formally identified him two days later, saying: “Paul’s death has brought deep sadness and is even more shocking due to the tragic circumstances.”