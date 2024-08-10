Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses, footage and information following a fatal road traffic collision on Friday (August 9).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that the car was travelling along Marshland Road before colliding with a parked car, leaving the road, and coming to rest in the garden of a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended the scene in Moorends, Doncaster, at around 4:45pm.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A fatal collision took place on Friday (August 9). | Google

His family has been informed and is being supported by officers, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A passenger in the car, a 46-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have footage of the vehicle prior, or any information that can assist officers with their inquiry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle involved in the collision, which took place just before the junction with The Avenue, was a blue Volkswagen Touran.

If you can help police, contact them and quote incident number 675 of August 9, 2024.

Footage can be submitted online here.