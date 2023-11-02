Pictures show police in action in Doncaster city centre in raid near Market Place

This was the scene in Doncaster city centre this morning, as police made an arrest in a busy part of the town.

The pictures show three South Yorkshire Police cars on the scene at around 10am today, at Market Place, close to the junction with Sunny Bar.

One eyewitness described a police dog team at the scene, added that officers appeared to be searching a car.

Market Place is a busy part of the city centre, close to both Doncaster Market and the Corn Exchange.

Officers later announced they had searched a property in Doncaster city centre, and had recovered £100,000 of cash and an amount of untested substances thought to be drugs.

They said in a statement: "Police in Doncaster have arrested a 37-year-old man on suspicion of drug related offences and possession of criminal property. He remains in police custody pending further investigation.

"Enquiries are ongoing. If you have any information which could assist our officers, you can contact us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 299 of 2 November when you get in touch.