Market Place police incident Doncaster: Pictures show police take action in Doncaster city centre this morning
This was the scene in Doncaster city centre this morning, as police sprang into action in a busy part of the town.
The pictures show three South Yorkshire Police cars on the scene at around 10am today, at Market Place, close to the junction with Sunny Bar.
One eyewitness described a police dog team at the scene, added that officers appeared to be searching a car.
Market Place is a busy part of the city centre, close to both Doncaster Market and the Corn Exchange.