News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Market Place police incident Doncaster: Pictures show police take action in Doncaster city centre this morning

Pictures show police in action in Doncaster city centre in incident on Market Place

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This was the scene in Doncaster city centre this morning, as police sprang into action in a busy part of the town.

The pictures show three South Yorkshire Police cars on the scene at around 10am today, at Market Place, close to the junction with Sunny Bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One eyewitness described a police dog team at the scene, added that officers appeared to be searching a car.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for details on the incident.

Market Place is a busy part of the city centre, close to both Doncaster Market and the Corn Exchange.

Related topics:DoncasterPoliceSouth Yorkshire Police