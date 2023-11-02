Pictures show police in action in Doncaster city centre in incident on Market Place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This was the scene in Doncaster city centre this morning, as police sprang into action in a busy part of the town.

The pictures show three South Yorkshire Police cars on the scene at around 10am today, at Market Place, close to the junction with Sunny Bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One eyewitness described a police dog team at the scene, added that officers appeared to be searching a car.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for details on the incident.