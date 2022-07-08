Mark Grayson, formerly of Avisford Road, Wadsley, has been sentenced to six years in prison and given a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order, preventing him from having any prolonged contact with a child below 16 years of age.

His victim was aged between 13 and 15 at the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Grayson has been jailed for sexually abusing a teenage girl

Investigating Officer Amy Todd, from Sheffield’s Protecting Vulnerable People Investigation Unit, said: “Grayson is a man in his 30s, who befriended then groomed a girl who was under 16-years-old for his own sexual gratification.

“Grayson’s victim believed she was in a consensual relationship with him, such was the extent of his manipulation. We know that this can be the heartbreaking reality of sexual exploitation, young vulnerable people are tricked into believing that what is happening to them is part of a loving relationship.”

Grayson would message his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on the social media platform, Snapchat, and sent her inappropriate messages before asking to meet her, when she agreed, he sexually assaulted her.

Police were alerted to Grayson’s crimes by the victim’s family, after she told them he had been engaging in sexual activity with her.

Ms Todd said: “Sexual exploitation and abuse can have a devastating impact on victims, and I wish to recognise the bravery of the victim in this case.”