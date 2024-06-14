Mark Clayton: Jail for Sheffield man, 59, who 'bombarded' police with calls about his sex life

By David Walsh
Published 14th Jun 2024, 19:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Sheffield man who repeatedly called the police control room to talk about his sex life has been jailed.

Mark Clayton, of Periwood Lane, made 19 calls to the non-emergency 101 police number, and made sexual comments and false allegations, over two days in October.

Sheffield man Mark Clayton, who repeatedly called the police control room to talk about his sex life, has been jailed. Sheffield man Mark Clayton, who repeatedly called the police control room to talk about his sex life, has been jailed.
Sheffield man Mark Clayton, who repeatedly called the police control room to talk about his sex life, has been jailed. | South Yorkshire Police

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order. He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 59-year-old had pleaded not guilty to sending an offensive message by a public communication network and breaching a restraining order.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

But he failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 15 and was found guilty in his absence.

PC Paul Brunt, officer in charge of the case, said: “Clayton’s actions took valuable time away from our call handlers, who should have been assisting people experiencing genuine emergencies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our staff carry out a high pressure job, often helping people in their darkest hour and treating them with this lack of respect is shocking.

“I hope this result sends a strong message to those thinking of making prank calls to the police.”

The CBO prohibits Clayton from:

- Making contact with any emergency service, the 999 or 101 emergency services except in a genuine emergency

- Using verbal abuse towards any operator of emergency services which prevent, hinders or restricts staff from doing their job 

- Making reports to the police unless he reasonably believes that the report is true and accurate.

Related topics:Mark ClaytonPoliceSheffieldEmergency servicesPeople