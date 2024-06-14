Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man who repeatedly called the police control room to talk about his sex life has been jailed.

Mark Clayton, of Periwood Lane, made 19 calls to the non-emergency 101 police number, and made sexual comments and false allegations, over two days in October.

Sheffield man Mark Clayton, who repeatedly called the police control room to talk about his sex life, has been jailed. | South Yorkshire Police

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court and handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order. He was also ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 59-year-old had pleaded not guilty to sending an offensive message by a public communication network and breaching a restraining order.

But he failed to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 15 and was found guilty in his absence.

PC Paul Brunt, officer in charge of the case, said: “Clayton’s actions took valuable time away from our call handlers, who should have been assisting people experiencing genuine emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our staff carry out a high pressure job, often helping people in their darkest hour and treating them with this lack of respect is shocking.

“I hope this result sends a strong message to those thinking of making prank calls to the police.”

The CBO prohibits Clayton from:

- Making contact with any emergency service, the 999 or 101 emergency services except in a genuine emergency

- Using verbal abuse towards any operator of emergency services which prevent, hinders or restricts staff from doing their job