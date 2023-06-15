A teenage boy has denied murdering a Sheffield grandmother by driving over her in her own car.

The boy, now aged 13, appeared before a high court judge at Sheffield Crown Court, where he entered a not guilty plea to the charge of murdering Marcia Grant.

Mrs Grant, aged 60, died outside her home on Hemper Lane, Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, and the youngster, who was aged 12 at the time of the incident, cannot be named for legal reasons.

He pleaded guilty to a second charge of possession of bladed article, which was specified as a kitchen knife.

The boy sat in the dock for the hearing flanked by five people, who were from the organisation where he is being held and from the Youth Offending Team.

Wearing a white shirt, black tie and black trousers, he spoke to confirm his name and to acknowledge that he understood after the judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, explained what was happening in court.

He was remanded into youth detention and a further hearing was fixed for July 26.

A trial date has been fixed for October 2.

The judge dispensed with her normal robes for the 20-minute long hearing, as did prosecutor Glenn Parsons and Richard Wright KC, who was defending the boy.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident outside Mrs Grant’s house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, on April 5, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.