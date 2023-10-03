News you can trust since 1887
Marcia Grant: Boy, 13, admits killing Sheffield grandmother by running her down with own car

The 13-year-old defendant entered a guilty plea during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
A teenage boy has admitted killing a Sheffield grandmother hit by her own car, with a guilty plea to the charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, 2023.

Marcia Grant, aged 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5, 2023
The 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with Marcia's murder, and denied the charge at a previous hearing.

But during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held today (Tuesday, October 3, 2023), the boy entered a guilty plea to an alternative count of causing death by dangerous driving, which was accepted by the prosecution.

Dressed in a white shirt and black tie, the boy spoke only to enter his guilty plea.

The case was heard in front of High Court judge, Mrs Justice May, who adjourned sentence until December.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident outside Mrs Grant’s house on April 5, 2023, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family released a statement after her death which said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."

