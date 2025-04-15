Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who rammed shopping trolleys into police vehicles during widescale disorder that rocked the country will spend the next two years behind bars.

James Garbutt was captured on camera parading through the disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers last August with his son on his shoulders.

Several video clips also caught the 41-year-old ploughing shopping trolleys into a police car which had arrived to provide support to both the occupants of the hotel and the officers protecting the building.

Once arrested, Garbutt admitted it was him in the videos though claimed he was simply in Manvers to ‘feed the ducks’ with his son at a nearby lake.

James Garbutt will spend the next two years behind bars after he rammed a shopping trolley into a police car during widescale disorder at Manvers last year. He first claimed he was in the area to 'feed the ducks' at a nearby lake with his son. | South Yorkshire Police

He described his behaviour witnessed on camera as a ‘moment of stupidity’.

Garbutt, of Kingsbrook Chase, Wath-upon-Dearne, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and yesterday (14 April) was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to two years and four months in jail. He also received a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

Garbutt is the 89th person sentenced for their role in the violent disorder last summer in Rotherham. Of those sentenced, 78 have received custodial sentences - totalling over 218 years.

