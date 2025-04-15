Manvers: Dad who took young son to riot and rammed trolley into police car says it was a 'moment of stupidity'
James Garbutt was captured on camera parading through the disorder outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers last August with his son on his shoulders.
Several video clips also caught the 41-year-old ploughing shopping trolleys into a police car which had arrived to provide support to both the occupants of the hotel and the officers protecting the building.
Once arrested, Garbutt admitted it was him in the videos though claimed he was simply in Manvers to ‘feed the ducks’ with his son at a nearby lake.
He described his behaviour witnessed on camera as a ‘moment of stupidity’.
Garbutt, of Kingsbrook Chase, Wath-upon-Dearne, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and yesterday (14 April) was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to two years and four months in jail. He also received a 10-year Criminal Behaviour Order.
Garbutt is the 89th person sentenced for their role in the violent disorder last summer in Rotherham. Of those sentenced, 78 have received custodial sentences - totalling over 218 years.
