A serious crash in Sheffield led to long delays for motorists this morning.

A 59-year-old man was arrested over an alleged drink driving offence after being involved in a crash in Sheffield this morning.

A crash this morning on Mansfield Road saw a 59-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drink driving charges.

South Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 9.01am today (Thursday December 7), on Mansfield Road, near Rother Valley Country Park. This involved a grey Volkswagen Polo and a black Skoda.

A police spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit. He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”