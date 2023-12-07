Mansfield Road: Crash in Sheffield sees man with serious injuries arrested on suspicion of drink driving
A serious crash in Sheffield led to long delays for motorists this morning.
A 59-year-old man was arrested over an alleged drink driving offence after being involved in a crash in Sheffield this morning.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 9.01am today (Thursday December 7), on Mansfield Road, near Rother Valley Country Park. This involved a grey Volkswagen Polo and a black Skoda.
A police spokesperson said: “A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit. He has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Heavy congestion was seen in the area following the crash. However, Mansfield Road remains open as usual. Officers remain at the scene.