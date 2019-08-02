Man's body found in Sheffield park
A man has been found dead in a Sheffield park.
Police were called to Crookes Valley Park, where the man’s body was discovered, at around 4pm this afternoon.
A spokeswoman for South Yorkshire Police said officers remained at the scene and enquiries were underway.
She added that the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious and no one else was being sought in connection with the incident.
The crime scene is expected to remain in place until around 9pm, police said.
The cause of death is not known at this stage.
Members of the public told how a police cordon had been set up close to the play area in the park, with one eye witness saying officers were seen carrying out investigations in nearby bushes.