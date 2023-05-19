News you can trust since 1887
Manor Street Carlton Barnsley: Video shows moment police raided house in drugs in animal cruelty investigation

A video shows the moment police burst into a house as part of a major investigation into suspected animal cruelty crimes across South Yorkshire

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th May 2023, 10:14 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 10:14 BST

Police and representatives from the RSPCA used a warrant issued by a court under the Wildlife and Countryside Act to force their way into the property early on Thursday morning, supported by a vet, to seize and preserve evidence linked to suspected rural crime offences committed across South Yorkshire.

Nine dogs were found at the property and seized, with two of them needing immediate attention from a vet for injuries, infections, and dental problems. The other seven were seized for unsanitary conditions and welfare.

An electric off-road motorcycle and quad bike were also seized from the property.

Picture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal cruelty
Picture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal cruelty

And officers also found cannabis being grown, and that the electricity supply at the property had been by-passed to power the equipment to grow the drugs. Northern Powergrid were called out to make the electrics safe before officers could dismantle the cultivation set-up.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police have released a video showing the raid, at Manor Street, in Carlton, Barnsley.

Rural crime and wildlife officer PC Paul Jameson said: “We take reports of rural crime seriously and are committed to protecting the welfare of animals, including those being used to illegally kill, or cause harm to wildlife.

“During this warrant, in addition to the dogs, we seized equipment used for hunting animals.

Picture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal crueltyPicture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal cruelty
Picture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal cruelty

“This illegal behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will take action. We will work hard to bring those responsible before the courts. Our enquiries into this investigation are still on-going.”

Picture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal crueltyPicture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal cruelty
Picture shows police raiding a house on Manor Street, Carlton, Barnsley, in a raid as part of an inestigation into rural crime involving animal cruelty