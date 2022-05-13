Manor Fields Park, off City Road, was sealed off and placed under police guard following the discovery of a man’s body just after 5am on Thursday, May 12.

He has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made so far.

Grant Bodell was shot dead on Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, in 2014.

In 2014, the same Sheffield park was cordoned off following a fatal shooting there.

The 23-year-old victim, Grant Bodell, had been out drinking with two friends, brothers Corrie and Christopher Allen, on the night he was murdered.

During the trial of those accused of his murder, jurors were told there was bad blood between Corrie Allen and Marvis Smith, who headed-up a drug dealing gang.

In the hours prior to the murder, a confrontation between the Allens and associates of Marvis Smith occurred at the Embassy Club, on Mansfield Road, Intake.

Following the confrontation, Corrie Allen returned with a shotgun and fired it in the club’s car park.

After the incident, Mr Bodell and the Allen brothers bought cocaine from a house near Manor Fields Park and a short time later a gun was fired at them as they walked away after the drug deal through the park.

Mr Bodell was shot at least three times.

Marvis Smith, of Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, was handed a life sentence with minimum term of 38 years after being found guilty of murder.

Brendon McFarlane, of Hyde Park Terrace, Park Hill, was given life imprisonment with a minimum term of 32 years after being found guilty of murder.

Stevin Pierre, of Waterslacks Close, Woodhouse, was jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of manslaughter.