A police search has been mounted for a killer driver who absconded from prison.

Steven Gaskell left HMP Sudbury, an open prison in Derbyshire, sometime between 8.30pm and midnight on Friday, June 20.

He failed to return.

Steven Gaskell has absconded from HMP Sudbury | Derbyshire Constabulary

The 32-year-old was serving a sentence of more than five years for causing death by driving whilst disqualified, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He is described as being about 6ft 3ins tall, with blond hair and a blond/ginger beard.

He has links to Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, West Yorkshire, Hertfordshire, Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Rutland.

If you know where Steven is, contact Derbyshire Constabulary and quote reference number 50-210625.