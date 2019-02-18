Manhunt after sex attack on Sheffield estate

Detectives investigating reports of an attempted rape in the Shiregreen area of Sheffield last month have released an e-fit image of a man they are keen to identify.

At around 8am on Tuesday 1 January (New Year’s Day) it is reported that a woman in her 20s was walking along Oak Folds Road, Shiregreen.

Do you recognise this man?

It is understood that an unknown man grabbed the woman, before attempting to drag her into a gennel off Oak Folds Road, near to Concord Park and the junction with Oak Folds Avenue, where he attempted to sexually assault her before fleeing the scene.

It is believed the man first tried to talk to the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, in the Bellhouse Road area.

The man is described as being around 6ft tall, between 36 and 38-years-old, with a Yorkshire accent. He is believed to have a black/red tattoo on the back of his right hand that looked old in its appearance.

The woman has been receiving support from officers, working with them to produce this e-fit image.

Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 943 of 1 January 2019 and ask for DC Stuart Gibbons. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.