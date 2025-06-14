A man with an unusal tattoo is wanted by South Yorkshire Police

Lewis Parker, age 31, from Rotherham, is wanted in connection with criminal damage and attempted GBH.

South Yorkshire Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Lewis recently, or knows where he may be staying.

He is described as a white man, slim, 6ft 3ins tall, with short brown hair and a short beard.

Lewis has a scar on the right side of his face, a tattoo of a hooded head with a gasmask and a rose on his left inner forearm.

He in known to frequent the Eastwood, Dinnington, and Thurcroft areas of Rotherham.

If you see Lewis, do not approach him but instead call 999.

If you have any other information about where he might be, call 101 and quote investigation number 14/92820/25 when you get in touch.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.