Man with links to Sheffield wanted over reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment

Releasing this image of Sean Bond today (Friday, June 2), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said he is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment, which are alleged to have been committed between April and May this year.
The spokespeson added: “Bond is believed to frequent the Swinton and Mexborough areas, but is also believed to have connections in Sheffield, Worksop and Leeds.
Anyone with information about Bond’s whereabouts, is asked to please call police on 101 quoting crime number 14/81523/23.
Alternatively, you can give information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers if you would prefer not to give personal details to the police. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.