Man with links to Sheffield wanted over reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment

A 42-year-old man described as having a number of neck tattoos is wanted over reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment allegedly committed over two months.

Releasing this image of Sean Bond today (Friday, June 2), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said he is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage, stalking and harassment, which are alleged to have been committed between April and May this year.

The spokespeson added: “Bond is believed to frequent the Swinton and Mexborough areas, but is also believed to have connections in Sheffield, Worksop and Leeds.

“He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall, with short light brown/greying hair. He has a number of tattoos around his neck, including the name ‘KAYDEN’ and ‘MUM RIP’ and ‘BAT’.

“Have you seen him? Do you know where he is?”

Anyone with information about Bond’s whereabouts, is asked to please call police on 101 quoting crime number 14/81523/23.