The incident took place at around 3.10pm on December 14 while the teenage girl was sat at the back of the No. 76 bus between Shiregreen and Firth Park.

A man reportedly boarded the bus and sat next to her, before he started to put his hands inside his trousers.

When she went to get off the bus, he did the same and behaved in an intimidating manner. The girl got off the bus and ran away.

South Yorkshire Police want to identify this man in connection with an incident of gross indecency incident on a Sheffield bus.

South Yorkshire Police has now released this image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.