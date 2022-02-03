Man 'with hands in his trousers' wanted for gross indecency after intimidating girl on Sheffield bus
A man is wanted for gross indecency after allegedly causing a 15-year-old girl to run in fear off a Sheffield bus.
The incident took place at around 3.10pm on December 14 while the teenage girl was sat at the back of the No. 76 bus between Shiregreen and Firth Park.
A man reportedly boarded the bus and sat next to her, before he started to put his hands inside his trousers.
When she went to get off the bus, he did the same and behaved in an intimidating manner. The girl got off the bus and ran away.
South Yorkshire Police has now released this image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.
Do you recognise him? Anyone with information that could identify the man pictured can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 375 of January 4, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.