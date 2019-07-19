Man with hammer on run after causing multiple accidents on major Sheffield road

A man is on the run after he crashed his car into several vehicles on a major Sheffield road and then brandished a hammer.

By Dan Hayes
Friday, 19 July, 2019, 15:34

The incident happened shortly before 3pm on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield.

The man is reported to have crashed his car into a number of cars before getting out and ‘waving a hammer around’.

Abbeydale Road (photo: Google).

He then got back into his car and sped off down Chippinghouse Road.

Officers are conducting a search of the area but have yet the find the suspect.

More to follow.