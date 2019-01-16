Man whose body was found at Barnsley reservoir had been in hospital with head injuries

A man whose body was found at a Barnsley reservoir left hospital before being formally discharged, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Smithies Pond at around 8.30am on Sunday, January 13 where the body of 56-year-old Kenneth Morse was found.

Kenneth Morse

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said his death was being treated as unexplained and, as enquiries continue, officers are now appealing for information.

Temporary Det Chief Insp Simon Palmer said: “We continue to piece together Mr Morse’s movements prior to his death and we know that the he arrived in Barnsley by public transport on the morning of Saturday, January 12 with the intention of attending the Barnsley football match.

CCTV footage of Kenneth Morse leaving hospital

“He left the Courthouse Public House at around 10.20am.

“Mr Morse was later found with a head injury at around 2pm in an underpass on Pontefract Road. He was taken to hospital in Barnsley but left later that evening, before being formally discharged. The CCTV image shows him leaving hospital that day.

“A missing person enquiry was then launched before his body was found the following morning. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.”

Police said a post-mortem examination was carried out but added oficers were awaiting further tests to establish the cause of death.

Temporary Det Chief Insp Palmer added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who saw Mr Morse after he left the Courthouse Public House until he was found on Pontefract Road on Saturday, January 12.

“If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 246 of January 13. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Police said as Mr Morse had been reported missing prior to his death, the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is routine in such cases.