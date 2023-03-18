News you can trust since 1887
Man who was arrested in Cornwall charged with attempted murder over shooting at home in Barnsley

A man has been charged with attempted murder over a shooting at a Barnsley home.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:15 GMT

Emergency services were scrambled to a property on Washington Road in Goldthorpe on March 11 to reports of shots being fired. There, they found a man in his 20s with minor injuries as well as a discarded firearm.

Now, a 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after they were arrested in Cornwall earlier this week.

Steven Watkins, 38, of no fixed address is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded into custody.

A man in his 20s received minor injuries when another man entered a home on Washington Street in Goldthorpe and allegedly shot at them.
It is the second high profile firearms incident to happen in the Barnsley area recently. Earlier this month, South Yorkshire Police revealed they believed a shotgun was fired into a home on Rectory Close in Barnsley, which was wrongly targetted. There is no indication from the force these two incidents are linked.