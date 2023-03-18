Man who was arrested in Cornwall charged with attempted murder over shooting at home in Barnsley

A man has been charged with attempted murder over a shooting at a Barnsley home.

Emergency services were scrambled to a property on Washington Road in Goldthorpe on March 11 to reports of shots being fired. There, they found a man in his 20s with minor injuries as well as a discarded firearm.

Now, a 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after they were arrested in Cornwall earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Watkins, 38, of no fixed address is also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today and has been remanded into custody.

A man in his 20s received minor injuries when another man entered a home on Washington Street in Goldthorpe and allegedly shot at them.