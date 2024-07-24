Man who stole £200 worth of items from popular Sheffield bath bomb shop jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who stole close to £200 worth of stock from a bath bomb shop in Sheffield city centre has been sent back to prison.

Between July 8 and 11 this year, Connor Francis-Stock, aged 25, entered the Lush store on Fargate and hid stolen items in his jacket.

The total value of his haul over the four days was £198.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on July 23, where he pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from a shop and was handed a prison sentence of 10 weeks.

Prison time was deemed as the only suitable sentence due to Francis-Stock's repeat offending.

He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison in April after pleading guilty to a spate of shoplifting offences which were all committed earlier this year.

He was detained by officers as part of Operation Gos Hawk Kilo, which sees intense work, visibility and targeted activity taking place around High Street, Fargate and the Campo Lane areas.

Sergeant Simon Pickering, the officer in charge of this case, said: "Francis-Stock has proven himself to be a repeat offender and his sentence clearly shows that we will not tolerate this type of offending in Sheffield city centre.

"Shoplifting is not a victimless crime. It can create a sense of lawlessness in an area and make people who are simply going about their daily business feel on edge.