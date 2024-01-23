Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was left with bruising to his nose and eyes after he met with a stranger to sell a phone in Sheffield city centre before the buyer tried to snatch it from him.

At 3.40pm on December 15, 2023, the victim arranged to meet up with and sell his mobile phone to another man outside Tesco Express, close to Arundel Gate.

South Yorkshire Police want to speak to this man after a victim was beaten in an attempted mugging for a mobile phone on Arundel Gate in Sheffield City Centre on December 15, 2023.

As the men engaged in conversation, the buyer reportedly then tried to snatch it from the owner.

The owner was able to get the phone back from the offender, who is believed to have been with two other men who were stood close by. All three made off in the direction of Sheffield railway station.

The victim was left with swelling and bruising to his nose and eyes.

South Yorkshire Police is now asking for the public's help to identify the man pictured in this CCTV image.

A spokesperson said: "While the image is poor quality, we are hoping it will help jog someone’s memory and they may know who this is.

"The man is described as a black man, 5ft 4 inches tall, of slender build and around 25-years-old. He is seen wearing a blue puffer jacket and black trousers in the image."

Do you recognise this man? Were you in the area at the time?