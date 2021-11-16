Man who made Nazi salutes and yelled ‘Sieg Heil’ on board train in Sheffield wanted
A man who made Nazi salutes and yelled at other passengers on board a train in Sheffield is wanted by the police.
On October 16 after 8pm, the man boarded a train to Leeds at Sheffield station and got into an argument with another passenger before threatening to fight him, said British Transport Police.
He then got up and shouted ‘SIEG HEIL’ and saluted with his arm outstretched – he did this a number of times before alighting the service at Meadowhall.
While on the station’s platform, the man was challenged by a member of the public who he then pushed in the face before threatening to fight him too.
The man is described as white, in his late 50s, around six-foot-tall with short grey hair and of slim build.
He was wearing black square glasses, a red and black scarf and a tan coat on the day of the incident.
Those with information can text 61016 or call 0800405040 quoting reference 663 of 16/10/21.