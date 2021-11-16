On October 16 after 8pm, the man boarded a train to Leeds at Sheffield station and got into an argument with another passenger before threatening to fight him, said British Transport Police.

He then got up and shouted ‘SIEG HEIL’ and saluted with his arm outstretched – he did this a number of times before alighting the service at Meadowhall.

While on the station’s platform, the man was challenged by a member of the public who he then pushed in the face before threatening to fight him too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigating the hate incident, British Transport Police said the man boarded a train to Leeds at Sheffield station just after 8pm on Saturday 16 October got into an argument with another passenger before threatening to fight him.

The man is described as white, in his late 50s, around six-foot-tall with short grey hair and of slim build.

He was wearing black square glasses, a red and black scarf and a tan coat on the day of the incident.