Man who drove wrong way down Sheffield city centre road jailed

A dangerous driver who drove the wrong way down a Sheffield city centre road while disqualified has been jailed for 18 months.

Joshua Howarth, 25, of High Hazels Mead, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, November 12, where he admitted driving while disqualified and dangerous driving.

Joshua Howarth. Picture: South Yorkshire Police.

The charges relate to an incident on June 9, when Howarth failed to stop for officers, drove through a red light and then was caught on CCTV driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway.

PC Luke Ellison, who led the investigation, said: “Howarth’s irresponsible behaviour caused another driver to brake and while no-one suffered any injuries, the situation could have been so much worse.

“Not only was he driving dangerously, he was also driving without a licence having been disqualified until July 2019.

“Howarth is now spending time behind bars and I hope that this will remind people that we are out actively targeting disqualified drivers and if you are breaking the law, you will be stopped.”