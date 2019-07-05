Man 'wearing women's underwear and a ginger wig' exposed himself in Sheffield woods
A man ‘wearing women's underwear and a ginger wig’ exposed himself to a dog walker in a Sheffield wood.
A woman was out walking her dog in the woods behind Thorpe Hesley and High Green Cricket Club on Wednesday, July 3.
She said her dog became spooked as she ran into the woods before discovering a man standing in women’s underwear, exposing himself.
The man was also wearing a ‘ginger bob wig and sun glasses’
Police said that they found an orange wig after arriving on the scene and have now launched an investigation into the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Police have launched an investigation following an alleged incident of indecent exposure.
“Shortly before 6pm on 3 July, a woman reported that she had seen a man stood in the woods at the top of Cowley Hill indecently exposing himself.
“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are reminding anyone who visits the area to be vigilant report anything suspicious.”