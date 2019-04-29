Have your say

Police officers investigating a theft from a Dronfield Woodhouse supermarket have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.

They believe the man could hold vital information about a theft from the Co-op on Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse, on Saturday night.

COURT: Sheffield man served with restraining order for harassing neighbours

READ MORE: Police probe continues after man is left fighting for life in shooting in Sheffield

Anyone who recognises him should call Derbyshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 and quote reference 19000215564.

CRIME: Attempted armed robbery at Sheffield superstore