Man wanted in connection with burglary, criminal damage and threatening behaviour in Rotherham
Rotherham police are hunting a man wanted in connection with various offences.
By The Star Newsroom
Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 15:03
John Williams is wanted over a number of offences including burglary, criminal damage and threatening behaviour.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Williams but to instead contact 999 or contact 101 with information about his location.
If you know where John might be please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/71388/19.
You can also pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.