South Yorkshire Police have issued an E-fit after a man reportedly indecently exposed himself in Rotherham.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:41 BST

Officers investigating an indecent exposure in Wickersley, Rotherham, have released an E-fit image of a man they would like to identify.

At 8.30pm on Saturday, June 17, it is reported a woman was walking down Bawtry Road with her eight-year-old daughter when they came across a man exposing himself.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim to average build, with brown hair. He may have had a birthmark on his forehead. He is believed to have been wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Officers have issued an E-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection to an indecent exposure.Officers have issued an E-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection to an indecent exposure.
Officers have issued an E-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection to an indecent exposure.

If you can help, you can pass information to South Yorkshire Police via live chat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 296 of June 19 2023.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling freephone 0800 555 111, or completing a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Related topics:PoliceRotherham