Man wanted for burglary may be camping in Sheffield woodland

Police believe a man wanted for burglary may be camping in woodland in Sheffield.

Ashley Gibson, 25, and from Sheffield, is understood to visit the Fox Hill area of Sheffield and also has links to the Stannington area.

It is possible that he is camping in a wooded area in and around the Fox Hill, Grenoside and Middlewood areas.

Gibson also has links to the Northumberland area.

He is described as being of a heavy build and around 5ft 10ins.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and ask for the Sheffield Tasking Team.

Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.