Man wanted following wounding at Sheffield nightclub

Detectives are continuing to hunt a Sheffield man following a wounding in a Sheffield nightclub more than four months ago.

Nathaniel Brown, aged 30, is wanted in connection with an assault at Cocoon Nightclub, Rockingham Street, on December 15, 2018.

Nathaniel Brown. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

He is described as around 5ft 6ins and has two tattoos – one on his right arm reading “work like slave now to live like a king later” and “RIP Bret” on his left arm.

He is known to frequent Ecclesall Road, the city centre and the Darnall area.

Anyone with any information or who sees him should call police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.