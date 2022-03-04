Man threatened with bottle and had car stolen in early-morning robbery in Sheffield city centre
A man was threatened with a bottle and had his car stolen in the early hours of February 19 in Sheffield city centre.
South Yorkshire Police said at 3.30am, the victim was driving his car when he stopped in the bus stop outside the Select & Save store on Arundel Gate.
A passenger went into the store and as that happened a man opened the passenger door asking for a lift.
The man then threatened the victim with a bottle and stole the vehicle, driving off along Arundel Gate in the direction of the university.
The vehicle has since been recovered.
And now the police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery as enquiries to locate the suspect are ongoing.
The police said: “Do you recognise him?
“If you have any information, please contact 101 quoting incident number 136 of 19 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”