South Yorkshire Police said at 3.30am, the victim was driving his car when he stopped in the bus stop outside the Select & Save store on Arundel Gate.

A passenger went into the store and as that happened a man opened the passenger door asking for a lift.

The man then threatened the victim with a bottle and stole the vehicle, driving off along Arundel Gate in the direction of the university.

A screenshot of the CCTV footage shows an image of the suspect believed to be involved in the robbery

The vehicle has since been recovered.

And now the police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery as enquiries to locate the suspect are ongoing.

The police said: “Do you recognise him?