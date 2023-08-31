Half a dozen police vehicles and two ambulances were scrambled to the scene on Morland Road.

A large police presence descended on a Sheffield block of shops last night after a teenage suspect allegedly wanted for damaging houses nearby was found in need of medical assistance.

Officers were called at 6.15pm on Wednesday night (August 30) over reports a person had been causing 'criminal damage' to houses and properties on Blackstock Road, in Gleadless.

Then, once police attended the scene, they received another 999 call that a person matching the description of their suspect was at a nearby shop on Morland Road and needed medical attention.

Reportedly, two police vans, five squad cars and two ambulances were scrambled to the shops on Morland Road.