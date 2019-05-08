Have your say

A man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police after a woman’s house was broken into and damaged in Barnsley.

Detectives believe 26-year-old Jonathan Osbourne could hold vital information about the incident on Monday, April 26.

Jonathan Osbourne

INQUEST: Sheffield police officer ‘raised concerns about handling of patrol cars’ before Christmas Day crash which left two dead

The woman who reported the break-in and criminal damage also claims to have been threatened and intimidated.

CRIME: Arrests made over discovery of sub-machine gun, firearms and drugs in Sheffield

Osbourne is slim, around 5ft 9ins tall and has short, brown hair.

LATEST: Police arrest 40 men and women in latest probe into sex offences in Rotherham

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 781 of April 28.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.