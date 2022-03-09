South Yorkshire Police seek wanted man over threats to kill
A police search has been mounted for a man wanted by South Yorkshire Police over threats to kill.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:27 pm
Detectives in Rotherham want to trace Michael Joynson, aged 33, in connection with reports of threats to kill, criminal damage, witness intimidation, harassment, malicious communication, theft and burglary, which took place in Rotherham between January 31 and March 5 this year.
He is white, 6ft 1ins tall, slim and had blond hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, and a pierced left ear.