A man is wanted by police officers investigating identity theft in Sheffield after mobile phone contracts were taken out using fake ID.

Thursday, 16 May, 2019, 09:43
They have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the fraud.

A police investigation was launched in April after a man obtained two mobile phones with contracts, using fraudulent paperwork.

Anyone who recognises the man officers want to trace should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote investigation number 14/69737/19.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.