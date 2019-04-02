Have your say

A police hunt is under way for a Doncaster man who failed to appear at court.

Terry Smith, aged 27 and from the Moorends area, failed to attend Sheffield Crown Court for breaching a court order.

CRIME: Man in court over discovery of huge cannabis farm in Sheffield

Officers searching for Smith want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently.

MOST WANTED: South Yorkshire Police seek men over crimes including murder and firearm offences

He still has links to the Moorends area.

POLICE: Three men bailed over arson attack on police cars in South Yorkshire

Officers are urging members of the public not to approach him but to dial 101 and quote reference number 14/11475/18.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.